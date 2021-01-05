Piper Sandler Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,540 shares of company stock worth $57,885,531. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

