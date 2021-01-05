Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $23.40 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $3.02 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

