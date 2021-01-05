PirateCash (PIRATE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,042.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $7,042.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

