Pirl Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Pirl has a market cap of $1.11 million and $22,231.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.