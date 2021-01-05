Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.83. 2,507,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,495,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.