PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $648,462.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016690 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002126 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00036642 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,085,877 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

