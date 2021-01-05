PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $535,554.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016298 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002153 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035199 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,089,965 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.