Pizza (PIZZA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $484,873.13 and $9.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011841 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

