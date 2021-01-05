PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 3.3%

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) (CVE:PJX) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 16,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 14,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$18.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.92.

PJX Resources Inc. (PJX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covering an area of approximately 13,043 hectares located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

