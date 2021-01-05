Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.64

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $8.46. Plains All American Pipeline shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 4,894,377 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $571,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 113.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,237 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

