Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of PAGP opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Plains GP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.