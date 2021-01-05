Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of PAGP opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Plains GP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 111,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

