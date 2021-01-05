Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.50. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 40,797 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £34.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.