PlayFuel (PLF) One Day Volume Hits $3.04 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $13.33 million and $3.04 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00350169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024581 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

