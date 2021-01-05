Playgroundz (IOG) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $862,676.11 and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00308734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00124041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00510912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00270288 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.