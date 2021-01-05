PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.41. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 289 shares.

PLXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 264,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,971.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 461,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

