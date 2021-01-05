POA (POA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, POA has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. POA has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $377,907.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,221,065 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

