Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Hits $11.00 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Polis has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $29,782.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00011876 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

