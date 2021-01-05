Polkadot Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $9.65 or 0.00030207 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $8.66 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125677 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00252948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00521295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00276306 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051571 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,030,937,393 coins and its circulating supply is 896,878,186 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

Buying and Selling Polkadot

