Polybius (PLBT) Market Cap Tops $6.59 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Polybius token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $1,240.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polybius has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius is a token. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.