Polybius (PLBT) Price Up 62% This Week

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Polybius has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $2,018.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded 62% higher against the dollar. One Polybius token can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00041464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00322649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024853 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (PLBT) is a token. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polybius is polybius.io

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.