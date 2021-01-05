PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.84

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.84 and traded as high as $40.96. PolyOne shares last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 379,989 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Get PolyOne alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1,835.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.