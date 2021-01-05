PopularCoin (POP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $137,075.09 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00465796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,887.91 or 1.00023949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018746 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002300 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

