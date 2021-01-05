Populous Trading Up 46.9% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Populous has a market cap of $34.75 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 46.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

