Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.20 ($75.53).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a 52 week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52 week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.62.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

