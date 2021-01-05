Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Director Sells $43,394.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,833. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.