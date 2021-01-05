PotCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $921.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and $921.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.20 or 0.03224811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.46 or 0.00464507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.01235534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00401241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00021064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00176369 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,402,012 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

