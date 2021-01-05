PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.98

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.98 and traded as high as $50.83. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 539,224 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.