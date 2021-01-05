Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Cap of $41.21 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $41.21 million and $6.36 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

POWR is a token. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Ledger Token Trading

