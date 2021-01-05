Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $44.14 million and $9.11 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

