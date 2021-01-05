PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Trading Up 5.2%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 456,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 440,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. UBS Group AG grew its position in PowerFleet by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

