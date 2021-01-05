PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Shares Down 2.2%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.61. 631,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,351,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

