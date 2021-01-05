Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Prada has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

