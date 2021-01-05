Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 25%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) shares were up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,662,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 847% from the average daily volume of 175,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

