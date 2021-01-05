Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark cut Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of PD traded up C$3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.82. 176,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,838. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97. The firm has a market cap of C$340.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1431881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

