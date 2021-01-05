Premier Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.78

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.78 and traded as high as $23.25. Premier Financial shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 122,510 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $858.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier Financial stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 347.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

