Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Shares Up 15.4%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 2,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

