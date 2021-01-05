Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) Announces $0.36 Final Dividend

Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) announced a final dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) Company Profile
