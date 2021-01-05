Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.98

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.98 and traded as high as $102.24. Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) shares last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 40,123 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.17.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.62.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at C$3,429,129.80.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.