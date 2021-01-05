Presearch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,002.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Presearch has a market cap of $2.81 million and $98,002.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Presearch has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00465030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 149.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,742,424 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Presearch

