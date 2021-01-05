PressOne Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $30,655.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

