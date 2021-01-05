Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

PRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $786.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

