PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 9,612 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $882,958.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PSMT stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 156,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,762. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.
