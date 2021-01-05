PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 9,612 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $882,958.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSMT stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 156,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,762. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $95.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

