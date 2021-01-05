Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Principal Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.57. Approximately 941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Active Income ETF by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Active Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Active Income ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.