Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Shares Down 0.5%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 1,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.