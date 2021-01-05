Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,819 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.81.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,408,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,191. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.