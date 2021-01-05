Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 43.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,995 shares of company stock worth $62,715,266. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,565,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

