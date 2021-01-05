Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

