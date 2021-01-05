Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.
Eaton stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
