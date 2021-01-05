Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,400,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 3,930,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,720,000 after buying an additional 1,950,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

NYSE BABA traded up $12.55 on Tuesday, reaching $240.40. 34,755,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,826,879. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $650.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

