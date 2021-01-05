Private Asset Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

JNJ stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.34. 9,597,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,658. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $416.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

