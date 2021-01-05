Private Asset Management Inc. Has $36.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,867 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 7,207,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,629,260,000 after purchasing an additional 549,800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. 90,749,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

